Police ID woman killed in crash due to icy roads

Police have identified the woman killed in a crash Tuesday morning in King William County that also left five children with injuries.

Virginia State Police say the single-vehicle crash happened at 10:22 a.m. on Globe Road, just east of Mitchell Mill Road. Cynthia Leigh Lapierre, 35, of Aylett, died at the scene.

"The trooper’s preliminary investigation shows that the driver of a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound on Globe Road, lost control due to icy roadway conditions, ran off road left, veered back on roadway right then hitting a culvert pipe flipping onto its driver side hitting a tree," Virginia State Police said.

Police say all five children were transported to the hospital, but two of them have serious injuries.

Everyone was wearing a seatbelt, and the children were properly restrained in a child safety seat, according to Virginia State Police.

Icy road conditions are considered as a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.

