Suspects wanted for pickpocketing, using victim's credit card

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is searching for two men they say were involved in a pickpocketing scam in November.

The sheriff's office says the incident happened at a restaurant in the 7300 block of Bell Creek Road in Mechanicsville.

"One suspect entered the store in front of the victim and dropped personal belongings out of his jacket," the sheriff's office said. "When the victim attempted to assist the suspect in picking up his belongings, the suspect touched the victim’s leg and advised him he was standing on his phone."

The victim, however, says he was not standing on a phone and later realized his wallet had been stolen during the incident.

The sheriff's office says the suspect them used the victim's credit card at a nearby Target and made a purchase valued at more than $1,700.

The victim says he believed there were two suspects, but only one was observed on surveillance video.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff's Office at 804-365-6140 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

