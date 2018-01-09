Heater sparks house fire in Colonial Heights - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Heater sparks house fire in Colonial Heights

No one was injured in a Tuesday morning house fire in Colonial Heights. 

Fire officials say the home in the 4500 block of Ridgecrest Road caught fire due to a heater too close to "combustible storage." 

Chesterfield County firefighters also helped put out the blaze, which started just before 8 a.m. 

