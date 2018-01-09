Man wanted in laptop thefts at Walmart

This man is wanted in the Walmart thefts. (Source: Powhatan Crime Solvers)

A man is wanted in Powhatan for allegedly stealing two laptops from a Walmart on Jan. 4.

Powhatan Crime Solvers says the man entered the store at 1950 Anderson Highway around 8:30 p.m. and later walked out of the store with the laptops, which were valued at more than $1,000.

The suspect then got into a bright blue Kia Soul and left the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Powhatan Crime Solvers at 804-403-HELP and reference incident number 2018-000424.

