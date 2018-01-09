New security flaws open make hacking easy across multiple devices

New security flaws sound like something from a James Bond movie - Spectre and Meltdown.

Hackers now have a new tool to steal your passwords and other critical sensitive data.

Security researchers just discovered a broad flaw that could allow hackers to access data previously thought to be secure.

And the major problem - every device that's got a central processing unit or CPU could be impacted. That covers PCs, Macs, laptops, smart phones and tablets.

The good news here is that every major software company is pushing out updates to fix the problems, so patches are coming out fast and furious.

Apple, Google and Amazon have already released their patches.

Microsoft pushed an update for its Windows 10 version. The company says other versions will be updated by Tuesday night.

How can you protect yourself? Make sure your computers, phones and tablets are set up to install updates as soon as they are released.

This one probably isn't a one-time fix. These updates will likely be tweaked as companies craft the best work-arounds to this issue. The key will be to update early and often.

