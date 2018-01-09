Good Samaritans rescue moose calf trapped in snow

CROUSEVILLE, Maine (AP) - A group of concerned citizens in Maine saved a young moose trapped in the snow.

WLBT-TV reports that the group dug the calf out of 40 inches (101.6 centimeters) of snow in Crouseville on Monday.

Lauren Allen's husband was among the small crowd of helpers. Allen says Maine game wardens responded to help load the distressed animal onto a flat sled and move her to stable ground.

Allen says the moose got stranded last week too and needed help. Community members think the calf lost its mother.

But a Warden Service spokesman said there's no happy ending.

Cpl. John MacDonald said the baby moose's labored breathing pointed toward an illness called lungworm. In consultation with wildlife biologists, Wardens determined the moose had to be put down.

Information from: WLBZ-TV, http://www.wlbz2.com

