Woman faces neglect charges after children left alone in vehicle

A woman faces charges of child neglect after police say she left two children unattended in a running vehicle earlier this month.

Police say witnesses saw the children in a parking lot near Henrico's Social Services building on Jan. 3.

Ariel Aja Chantel Stephens returned to the vehicle a short time later and drove off, police say.

Stephens was later arrested and charged with two counts of child neglect.

