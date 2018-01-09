Another water main break dumps water onto I-95

This is the second water main break to impact I-95 this week. (Source: NBC12)

For the second straight day, a water main break is impacting traffic on Interstate 95.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says a water main break under a bridge led to water pouring onto the interstate at the Bellevue Avenue overpass on Tuesday morning.

Lane closures near the water main break continued into the afternoon.

This water main break comes less than 24 hours after another one on I-95 near East Broad Street. That incident was cleared overnight.

