Woman accused of shooting trooper indicted on attempted capital murder charge

A woman accused of shooting and injuring a Virginia State Police trooper in September has been indicted on 16 charges in Henrico.

The charges Karisa Daniels face include attempted capital murder, use of a firearm, eluding police and assault.

Police say Daniels, of North Carolina, shot a trooper in Henrico on Sept. 19 after a police pursuit.

State Police officials say Senior Trooper C.A. Putnam initiated a traffic stop on Chippenham Parkway for speeding. The car initially pulled over, but as Putnam approached the car, Daniels sped off.

The pursuit led to Parham Road and ended on September Drive and Lakeway Court in Henrico.

According to police, Daniels came across a cul-de-sac and tried to turn around, but the trooper pulled his car in front to stop her.

Daniels claims that the trooper shot at her when she got out of the car, but officials say the trooper didn't discharge his weapon at any time.

"Right then and there I made the dumbest mistake of my life - to pull out my gun and shoot him," Daniels told NBC12 on Sept. 20.

Police say Daniels fired several rounds, hitting the trooper in the arm before taking off on foot.

She was captured and arrested a short time later.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12