Man calls for bill to require dog owners to bring pets inside during extreme conditions

An Ashland man is calling for a bill that would require dog owners to keep their pets inside once temperatures drop below 35 degrees or exceed 85 degrees.More >>
An Ashland man is calling for a bill that would require dog owners to keep their pets inside once temperatures drop below 35 degrees or exceed 85 degrees.More >>
The fire happened in the 15400 block of Beaverdam School Road around 11:24 p.m. on Saturday.More >>
The fire happened in the 15400 block of Beaverdam School Road around 11:24 p.m. on Saturday.More >>
Hanover County is among the top 11 percent localities in the country for fire protection.More >>
Hanover County is among the top 11 percent localities in the country for fire protection.More >>
Two Hanover sisters, who held a toy drive for children impacted by Hurricane Harvey, left for Texas on Wednesday morning.More >>
Two Hanover sisters, who held a toy drive for children impacted by Hurricane Harvey, left for Texas on Wednesday morning.More >>
Deputies in Hanover County are warning of another phone scam making the rounds.More >>
Deputies in Hanover County are warning of another phone scam making the rounds.More >>