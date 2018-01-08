Man calls for bill to require dog owners to bring pets inside during extreme conditions

An Ashland man is calling for a bill that would require dog owners to keep their pets inside once temperatures drop below 35 degrees or exceed 85 degrees.

Gary Sweeney posted his petition to Change.org. So far, over 61,000 people signed the petition.

Sweeney said leaving dogs out in harsh temperatures is "a common practice," and in his petition, he cited a few cases where dogs froze to death or died from the extreme heat.

"The general consensus is that dogs are not susceptible to harsh climates and that their fur makes them resistant to such temperatures. This is untrue. To the contrary, dogs suffer a great deal in these conditions," he wrote.

Other areas, such as Illinois and Washington, D.C., have signed something similar into law

