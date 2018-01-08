Henrico police investigate armed robbery at sandwich shop

Henrico police are investigating an armed robbery at a sandwich shop.

The robbery happened just before 9 p.m. on Monday at the Jersey Mike's Sub Shop on Staples Mill Road. Police say someone at a nearby store called to report a man wearing a mask held up the restaurant with a gun.

Officers did not have any additional information.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12