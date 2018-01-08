Man with life-threatening injuries stumbles into Henrico store

A man bleeding from his upper body stumbled into a Henrico store on Monday, according to police.

This happened around 6:37 p.m. at the Ollie's Bargain Outlet, located at 12450 Gayton Road.

Police say the man was injured enough that he could not provide a statement about what happened. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say they have not found any witnesses or surveillance cameras in the area.

Officers are working to determine whether if he was injured in a shooting or a stabbing.

