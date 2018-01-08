Community rallies around teen with serious heart condition

A fundraiser is being held Tuesday for a popular New Kent teen who was suddenly rushed to the hospital just before Christmas for a heart condition.

Doctors recently told Juan Mikel-Jones - who plays football for New Kent - that he had a serious heart condition. He's gone through several surgeries over the holidays while waiting for a new heart.

New Kent High School Principal Christopher Valdrighi told the Tidewater Review that Mikel-Jones started coughing and developed a bad cold just a few weeks ago.

"I got a text message a couple of weeks ago from our athletic director, John Spiak, who works very closely with Juan. ... Next thing he knew, Juan was in the hospital and needed a heart transplant, and that sort of got the whole ball rolling," said Valdrighi.

The New Kent community set up a GoFundMe page, and using "#newkentstrong" to spread support.

And on Tuesday, The Colonial Kitchen in New Kent is donating 20 percent of its proceeds to help Mikel-Jones' family.

The restaurant is at 11861 New Kent Highway.

