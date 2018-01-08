Reward to find missing mother, daughter now at $35k

Smithfield Foods is contributing $10,000 to a reward fund created to help find a Hampton mother and her daughter. The reward now stands at $35,000.

Keir Johnson and her daughter Chloe were last seen in the 1900 block of Hastings Drive on Sunday, April 30, 2017. Johnson worked at Smithfield Foods at the time, according to NBC affiliate WAVY.

“At Smithfield Foods, we consider our employees family and we have been deeply saddened by the disappearance of Keir Johnson and her daughter,” Kenneth M. Sullivan, president and chief executive officer of Smithfield Foods, told WAVY. “It is our hope that these additional funds will encourage someone to come forward with new information that will bring Ms. Johnson and her child home.”

Back in September, the Newport News Police Foundation offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to the mother and daughter's whereabouts, according to WAVY.

WAVY reports Keir's car, a 2013 black Kia Optima, was found two weeks later, but the mother and daughter were nowhere to be found.

Anyone who knows of Keir Johnson's whereabouts or has seen her is asked to call Hampton police at 757-727-6111.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12