Governor-elect Northam to be sworn in on Saturday

Governor-elect Ralph Northam will be sworn in as Virginia's 73rd governor on Saturday, Jan. 13.
The swearing-in ceremony will be held at noon at Capitol Square and will be followed by the inaugural parade.
INAUGURATION EVENTS:
Friday
Welcome receptions at Julep’s, Wong Gonzalez & Pasture.
5-7 p.m.
400 Block E Grace St.
Ticket required.
Saturday
Prayer Breakfast
8 a.m.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church - 815 E Grace St.
Ticket required
Inaugural Ceremony & Parade
9:30 a.m., gates open
noon, ceremony begins
Capitol Square
Tickets required for seating
Executive Mansion Open House
2-4 p.m.
Capitol Square
Open to the public
Inaugural Ball
8 p.m .
Main Street Station - 1500 E Main St.
Ticket required
Sunday
First Lady’s Brunch
11 a.m.
The Jefferson Hotel, Grand Ballroom - 101 W Franklin St.
Enter from Main Street
Ticket required
For additional information, visit www.vainauguration2018.com.
