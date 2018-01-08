Governor-elect Northam to be sworn in on Saturday - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Governor-elect Northam to be sworn in on Saturday

Governor-elect Ralph Northam will be sworn in as Virginia's 73rd governor on Saturday, Jan. 13.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at noon at Capitol Square and will be followed by the inaugural parade.

NBC12's live coverage will begin at 11:30 a.m. on-air, on the NBC12 app and on Facebook.

INAUGURATION EVENTS: 

Friday
Welcome receptions at Julep’s, Wong Gonzalez & Pasture. 
5-7 p.m.
400 Block E Grace St.
Ticket required.

Saturday
Prayer Breakfast
8 a.m. 
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church - 815 E Grace St.
Ticket required

Inaugural Ceremony & Parade
9:30 a.m., gates open
noon, ceremony begins
Capitol Square
Tickets required for seating

Executive Mansion Open House
2-4 p.m.  
Capitol Square
Open to the public

Inaugural Ball
8 p.m .
Main Street Station - 1500 E Main St.
Ticket required

Sunday
First Lady’s Brunch
11 a.m. 
The Jefferson Hotel, Grand Ballroom - 101 W Franklin St.
Enter from Main Street
Ticket required

For additional information, visit www.vainauguration2018.com.

