Governor-elect Northam to be sworn in on Saturday

Governor-elect Ralph Northam will be sworn in as Virginia's 73rd governor on Saturday, Jan. 13.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at noon at Capitol Square and will be followed by the inaugural parade.

INAUGURATION EVENTS:

Friday

Welcome receptions at Julep’s, Wong Gonzalez & Pasture.

5-7 p.m.

400 Block E Grace St.

Ticket required.

Saturday

Prayer Breakfast

8 a.m.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church - 815 E Grace St.

Ticket required

Inaugural Ceremony & Parade

9:30 a.m., gates open

noon, ceremony begins

Capitol Square

Tickets required for seating

Executive Mansion Open House

2-4 p.m.

Capitol Square

Open to the public

Inaugural Ball

8 p.m .

Main Street Station - 1500 E Main St.

Ticket required

Sunday

First Lady’s Brunch

11 a.m.

The Jefferson Hotel, Grand Ballroom - 101 W Franklin St.

Enter from Main Street

Ticket required

For additional information, visit www.vainauguration2018.com.

