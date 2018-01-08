Darbytown Road closed as crews battle garage fire

Henrico police are investigating an armed robbery at a sandwich shop.More >>
This happened around 6:37 p.m. at the Ollie's Bargain Outlet, located at 12450 Gayton Road.
Two children are recovering after they were hit when an SUV slid off the road on Twin Hickory Lake Drive this weekend.
A water main break on Three Chopt Road is affecting westbound traffic near Douglas S. Freeman High School, east of Eastridge Road, on Monday afternoon.
Over 100 homes in Lakeside may have low water pressure due to a water main break, according to the Henrico County Department of Public Utilities.
