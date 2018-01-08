Non-profit gives Louisa Schools award for anti-bullying efforts

A non-profit that focuses on anti-bullying spoke at Louisa County High School on Monday. The school system was also presented with an award.More >>
Get the latest closings and delays in your area for schools, colleges, government offices, businesses and localities, as well as community closings for churches and small business.More >>
Two men were arrested Friday after the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office says one of the suspects rammed into the rear end of a detective's vehicle.More >>
Virginia State Police continues its search for the two duck hunters who went missing in the James River.More >>
Thousands of homes and businesses were without power in Central Virginia on Sunday.More >>
