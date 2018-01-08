Non-profit gives Louisa Schools award for anti-bullying efforts

A non-profit that focuses on anti-bullying spoke at Louisa County High School on Monday. The school system was also presented with an award.

Teach Anti-Bullying is an organization based in Philadelphia that works with schools, law enforcement, and communities that helps to prevent violence and bullying.

According to Louisa County Public Schools, the non-profit noticed their anti-bullying efforts through social media online coverage. LCPS was honored with an award of excellence and a donation of $250.

Back in October, Louisa County High School held an anti-bullying pep rally.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12