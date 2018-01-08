No charges yet in sledding accident where two kids were hit by SUV

Two children are recovering after they were hit when an SUV slid off the road on Twin Hickory Lake Drive this weekend.

Henrico Police say the investigation is still ongoing so no word yet if charges have been filed against the driver.

The 911 call came in just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday night on a popular hill in an apartment complex.

"Two children, one 12-year-old, one 9-year-old, they were sledding downhill - was struck by a vehicle," said the dispatcher on the radio obtained through Broadcastify.com.

Police say it was an SUV, and the roads were icy when it happened. This was outside Joy King's building, she says she saw the driver in a police car.

"He looked younger," said King. "He was just looking down."

Markings on the road and grass show the car started on the opposite side of the road from the sledders. It traveled over two lanes, hit the median then traveled over more lanes before hitting the sledders at the top of the hill. It overturned at the bottom.

The children were rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

"Both per call taker are unconscious, but breathing," a dispatcher is heard saying on the radio. "Both have head and neck injuries."

Neighbors say on a normal day, police patrol this street for speeders because it's so close to Twin Hickory Elementary and Deep Run High School. They say people slow down during inclement weather, but not all the time.

For now, neighbors think families are now going to avoid this hill during the next snowstorm.

"I would hope so," said King. "I mean, you don't want anyone to live in a bubble, but it is a very busy, dangerous area of road."

Police have not released an update on the children's conditions. NBC12 has been told they are students in the Henrico school system and are elementary and middle school age.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12