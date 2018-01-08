Police: Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in woman's death

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman back in July, according to Richmond police.

John L. Reid Jr., 61, of Highland Springs, was arrested last week and charged with second-degree murder and two counts of malicious wounding in the death of Vivian L. Robinson, 50, of Richmond.

It happened around 11:50 p.m. on July 22, in the 3300 block of North Avenue. Police received a call for an argument. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man and three women. Police say the three women had stab wounds. Two women were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene.

For nearly six months, Rameka Morris has been waiting for the phone to ring with news that might bring some comfort to her family.



"A part of me really left with her," explained Morris.

July 22 is the last time Morris saw her mother, Vivian Robinson alive. She says the family had all been together celebrating a cousin who had graduated from college. The night turned into tragedy, once Morris parted ways with her mother, aunt, and sister.

"She did all she could to help our mama and she was saying she has to live with it and that's all she sees in her head," Morris said about her sister, who was also stabbed that night.

NBC12 first met Morris the day after her mother was killed, and her aunt and sister were recovering in the hospital. Full of questions, in her brokenness, she pled for justice.



"I don't understand how a man can do this to a woman, not just one, but three," said Morris on July 23rd. "That was my mom, my sister, and my aunt."

Morris says she has been waiting to know if the man found the night of the stabbing would be held responsible. Now, knowing Reid Jr. is in jail, she feels like it is easier to breathe.

"It's really real, and it took for me to call down to the jail myself," she said. "For a long time, we didn't know anything about who he was."

Morris describes it has a relief, saying it feels like chains have been lifted off her. Her sister and aunt have done all they can to remain strong, as they still heal physically and emotionally.

"I'm grateful justice is coming," said Morris.

Robinson was a wife, mother, devoted family member and friend, who loved the Dallas Cowboys. Morris says life without her has been painful. Trying her best to remain strong, it took months before she was able to just drive by the 3300 block of North Avenue again. Morris says as the case continues, she's going to keep looking forward, holding tight to the love Robinson left behind.

"Trying to keep her memory alive," explained Morris.



Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Coates at (804) 646-0729 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12