Streets to close near Capital Square for Gov.-elect Northam's inauguration

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The inauguration for Governor-elect Ralph Northam will take place on Saturday, and therefore, several roads will be closed starting Friday. 

Here is a list of street closures and times:

  • 10th Street between Main and Bank streets - 12 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12 through 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13
  • Bank/Franklin Street between 9th and 14th streets - 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan 12 through 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13
  • 9th Street between Main and Broad streets - 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan 12 through 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13
  • Grace Street between 8th and 9th streets - 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan 12 through 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13
  • Franklin Street between 8th and 9th streets - 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan 12 through 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13
  • 12th Street between Main and Bank streets - 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan 12 through 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13
  • 13th/Governor Street between Main and Bank streets - 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan 12 through 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13
  • Grace Street between Jefferson and 8th streets - 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13
  • Franklin Street between Jefferson and 8th streets - 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13
  • Jefferson Street between Main and Grace streets - 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13
  • Adams Street between Main and Grace streets - 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13
  • Foushee Street between Main and Grace streets - 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13
  • 1st Street between Main and Grace streets - 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13
  • 2nd Street between Main and Grace streets - 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13
  • 3rd Street between Main and Grace streets - 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13
  • 4th Street between Main and Grace streets - 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13
  • 5th Street between Main and Grace streets - 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13
  • 6th Street between Franklin and Grace streets - 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13
  • 7th Street between Franklin and Grace streets - 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13
  • 8th Street between Main and Grace streets - 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13

