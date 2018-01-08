Streets to close near Capital Square for Gov.-elect Northam's inauguration

The inauguration for Governor-elect Ralph Northam will take place on Saturday, and therefore, several roads will be closed starting Friday.

Here is a list of street closures and times:

10th Street between Main and Bank streets - 12 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12 through 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13

Bank/Franklin Street between 9th and 14th streets - 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan 12 through 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13

9th Street between Main and Broad streets - 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan 12 through 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13

Grace Street between 8th and 9th streets - 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan 12 through 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13

Franklin Street between 8th and 9th streets - 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan 12 through 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13

12th Street between Main and Bank streets - 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan 12 through 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13

13th/Governor Street between Main and Bank streets - 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan 12 through 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13

Grace Street between Jefferson and 8th streets - 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13

Franklin Street between Jefferson and 8th streets - 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13

Jefferson Street between Main and Grace streets - 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13

Adams Street between Main and Grace streets - 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13

Foushee Street between Main and Grace streets - 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13

1st Street between Main and Grace streets - 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13

2nd Street between Main and Grace streets - 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13

3rd Street between Main and Grace streets - 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13

4th Street between Main and Grace streets - 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13

5th Street between Main and Grace streets - 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13

6th Street between Franklin and Grace streets - 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13

7th Street between Franklin and Grace streets - 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13

8th Street between Main and Grace streets - 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13

