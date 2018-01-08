With the start of the Winter Olympics approaching, NBC12 is looking for people in the community who have an Olympic spirit when it comes to helping others.

We're talking about people with a "heart of gold," who work hard every day to make life better for someone else or the community as a whole. It could be someone in your church, school or workplace.

Please share their story with us for a chance to get them featured on television during the Olympics!

Nominate a "Heart of Gold" Here:

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12