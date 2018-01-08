Broken water main floods water onto I-95 in Richmond

Crews are still working to fix a broken water main that caused flooding onto Interstate 95, near East Broad Street.

The south left lane and center lane are still closed, while all northbound lanes have reopened. This happened at mile marker 74.7 around 3 p.m. on Monday. The water was up to two feet in some areas.

According to initial reports, a 12-foot section of a 12 pipe water main was completely blown out. Department of Public Utilities crews have turned off the water, so some businesses in the area may experience low water pressure.

Interstate 95 is expected to reopen by 6 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

