Former VT coach Frank Beamer named to Hall of Fame

Former Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer was named to the 2018 College Football Hall of Fame Class on Monday.

Beamer coached the Hokies from 1987 to 2015, compiling a 238-121-2 record.

In 1999, Beamer led Virginia Tech to an undefeated regular season and a spot in the national championship game, where they lost to Florida State.

Under Beamer's leadership, the Hokies went to bowl games from 1993 to 2015.

