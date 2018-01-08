Former VT coach Frank Beamer named to Hall of Fame

This is only the fifth time in 11 seasons under Nick Saban that Alabama has trailed by more than 9 points.More >>
This is only the fifth time in 11 seasons under Nick Saban that Alabama has trailed by more than 9 points.More >>
The price of admission for the College Football Playoff National Championship game between Georgia and Alabama is averaging more than $2,400 a seat.More >>
The price of admission for the College Football Playoff National Championship game between Georgia and Alabama is averaging more than $2,400 a seat.More >>
Benedictine product Anthony Roberson just completed his redshirt freshman season on Central Florida's football team. UCF went 13-0, beat Auburn in the Peach Bowl, and is making an argument as to why its the country's best college football team.More >>
Benedictine product Anthony Roberson just completed his redshirt freshman season on Central Florida's football team. UCF went 13-0, beat Auburn in the Peach Bowl, and is making an argument as to why its the country's best college football team.More >>