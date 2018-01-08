Water main break impacts Three Chopt Road traffic

A water main break on Three Chopt Road is affecting westbound traffic near Douglas S. Freeman High School, east of Eastridge Road, on Monday afternoon.

Crews have closed Three Chopt's westbound travel lanes and are using the left turning lane at Eastridge to accommodate traffic through the intersection.

Repairs are expected to be completed my midnight.

Water service is not impacted in the area.

