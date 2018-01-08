Soldiers provide much-needed help to Eastern VA during snowstorm

The Virginia National Guard says more than 100 personnel were on active duty in the Hampton Roads and Eastern Shore areas last week to provide assistance when heavy snow hit the area last week.

"Soldiers transported first responders and essential emergency services employees through heavy snow, assisted with response calls and patient transports and aviation crews delivered food, medicine and other supplies to icebound Tangier Island," the Virginia National Guard said.

Soldiers were on duty from Jan. 3-7.

"Virginia is very fortunate to have great teams of first responders and emergency services professionals who keep our citizens safe during incidents of hazardous weather, and the Virginia National Guard’s job in domestic operations is to provide additional assistance when the situation exceeds their capabilities, said Brig. Gen. Paul Griffin, Virginia National Guard Director of the Joint Staff.

Over the three-day period, soldiers also transported approximately 30 first responders and essential emergency services personnel through heavy snow in Accomack County, and assisted emergency medical teams with more than 50 response calls or patient transports in Accomack County, Yorktown, Williamsburg, Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.

"I am proud of how quickly and safely our personnel were able to rapidly respond and position troops and equipment so they are ready to respond if needed," said Maj. Gen. Timothy P. Williams, the Adjutant General of Virginia.

