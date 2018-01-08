Soldiers provide much-needed help to Eastern VA during snowstorm

This is only the fifth time in 11 seasons under Nick Saban that Alabama has trailed by more than 9 points.More >>
An Ashland man is calling for a bill that would require dog owners to keep their pets inside once temperatures drop below 35 degrees or exceed 85 degrees.More >>
The inauguration for Governor-elect Ralph Northam will take place on Saturday, and therefore, several roads will be closed starting Friday.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.More >>
A bite from the brown recluse spider sent this Nebraska man to the hospital.More >>
A homeowners association has a new mandate: Leave garage doors up during the day or face a fine.More >>
How have alligators dealt with the freezing temperatures that hit our area? The folks at Shallotte River Swamp Park used a series of Facebook posts to show the public how these reptiles survive the frosty conditions.More >>
A Michigan teen nearly drowned at a swim meet Thursday but a swimmer from a rival school saved him.More >>
An internet scam making its way around Facebook is leaving some people with empty bank accounts. It’s called "The Blessing Loom" and it’s a new twist on an old scam, the pyramid scheme.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating whether a video depicting alleged animal cruelty circulating on social media happened in the parish.More >>
Three employees at Louisiana State Penitentiary have been arrested on multiple drug and sex offenses.More >>
H&M was forced to apologize after a hoodie posted to their website caused an outrage on social media.More >>
