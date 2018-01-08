Mom takes on an 'epic' battle in Netflix's 'Ultimate Beastmaster'

If you're looking for a new show to binge watch on Netflix, you may want to check out "Ultimate Beastmaster," which features Myra Robinson of Richmond.

The trailer for the series says, “To survive these athletes are going to need the perfect combination of strength. This is an epic battle."

Robinson, a mother of two, foster mom, wife and personal trainer, competed against athletes from various countries. The "Ultimate Beastmaster" course is said to be one of the most physically demanding courses and participants are competing for the title, “ultimate beastmaster.”

"In every episode there is a winner," Robinson said. "And then towards the end there is an episode where all the winners compete against each other. So if I don't get very far in the show I’m still rooting for someone from Team USA."

According to Netflix, “The series has nine customized local versions featuring local languages, competitors and hosts from each competing country. Those countries include: Spain, France, Italy, China, India and the U.S. This season will also include hosts from South Korea, Mexico and Brazil who will be adding commentary on the competition culminating in nine customized local versions of the series."

The competitors run an obstacle course inside a "beast."

According to Netflix:

The skeleton of the Beast was built using just over five miles of truss and weighs in at around 50 tons. The Beast is around 640 feet from chin to the base of the tower. One could lay the Washington Monument down inside the Beast with room to spare. The top of the head is nearly six stories tall. The Beast is as tall as the Sphinx in Egypt. The highest point on the Beast reaches over eight stories. It took over 2,500 man hours to build the challenges and over 5,000 man hours to build the Beast.

Robinson said they competed in the middle of the night in the freezing cold.

"The course at its highest point is eight stories tall, some of the jumps are about 10 feet, part of it is over water so if you fall, you're falling in water, which is ice cold," Robinson said.

Robinson has done 20 obstacle courses in the last three years, including this one. She says she competes to show her children and her foster child, they can do anything in this world and to spread awareness.

"One of the reasons I do obstacle courses on television is because I really want to raise awareness about the foster care system,” Robinson said.

Want to know how this Richmond native did? No spoilers! You'll have to watch episode six of season two on Netflix.



The show premiered Dec. 15.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12