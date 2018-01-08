The Weeknd dumps H&M after monkey sweatshirt ad

NEW YORK (AP) - Singer The Weeknd said Monday that he will no longer work with H&M after the clothing company posted an ad of a black child in a sweatshirt with the words "Coolest monkey in the jungle" on the front.

Many people criticized the image on social media, calling it racist. H&M removed the image Monday and apologized to anyone it "may have offended."

The Weeknd, who has a clothing line at the retailer, said on Twitter that he was "shocked and embarrassed" by the photo.

"I'm deeply offended and will not be working with @hm anymore," he wrote.

Representatives for The Weeknd confirmed the singer would end ties with the company.

In a statement, H&M said, "We completely understand and agree with his reaction to the image."

The Swedish low-cost fashion brand added that it would "continue the discussion" with The Weeknd and his team.

"We are deeply sorry that the picture was taken," H&M said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.