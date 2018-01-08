Wake Forest's Bakero, Stanford's Sullivan win Hermann Trophy

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Wake Forest forward Jon Bakero and Stanford midfielder Andi Sullivan have won the Hermann Trophy as the top college soccer players.
Bakero had 16 goals and 14 assists to lead the NCAA in scoring and became the second straight member of the Demon Deacons to win the award after Ian Harkes.
Sullivan had three goals and six assists to lead Stanford to its second women's title, scoring in the final against UCLA. Sullivan has made seven appearances for the U.S. women's national team.
Both winners are seniors.
Stanford senior defender Tomas Hilliard-Arce was second for the men's award, followed by Indiana senior defender Grant Lillard. UCLA sophomore midfielder Jessie Fleming was second in the women's voting, followed by South Carolina senior forward Savannah McCaskill.
The winners were announced Friday night. The awards are voted on by Division I coaches.
