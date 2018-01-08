Group battles poor living conditions

A group in Richmond says residents of the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority "have suffered for decades with poor living conditions, illegal surcharges, resident displacement, suppression/intimidation by management staff, and trauma from violence."

The group members held a "Redemption Rally" in a call for leadership change and a "shift towards strategies that empower residents without gentrifying them to the counties," the group said in a Facebook event.

The rally happened at 5 p.m. Monday at 901 Chamberlayne Parkway.

"Most families who live in the excluded communities of RRHA have been forced and kept there for generations by redlining and many other ongoing racially biased practices," the group said.

