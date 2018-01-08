2 arrested after suspected drunk driver slams into detective's vehicle

Two men were arrested Friday after the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office says one of the suspects rammed into the rear end of a detective's vehicle.

Police say the detective was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Jefferson Davis Highway and Lafeyette Boulevard when he was hit around 8 p.m.

"Recognizing that the impact caused minimal damage, the detective advised the driver of the vehicle to pull the car out of the travel lanes," the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies who responded to the scene arrested 55-year-old Franklin Eley, of Stafford, and charged him with a DUI.

Another man - 55 -year-old Clark Sager, of Stafford - was also arrested and charged with obstruction of justice and appearing intoxicated in public.

No injuries were reported.

