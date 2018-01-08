Lazio signs former Juventus defender Caceres from Verona

ROME (AP) - Lazio has signed former Juventus defender Martin Caceres from Verona on a one-year contract.

The capital club said in a brief statement on Monday that the deal also includes the option of an extension.

Caceres joined Verona in August 2017 after being released following half a season at English Premier League club Southampton, where he made only one appearance.

The Uruguay international won four league titles and an Italian Cup in his second spell at Juventus but his contract was not renewed when it expired in June 2016 after injury problems.

The 30-year-old Caceres has also played for Barcelona and Sevilla.

Lazio is fourth in Serie A, 11 points behind leader Napoli.

