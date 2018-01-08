First week of 2018 is coldest start to any year in Richmond's re - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

First week of 2018 is coldest start to any year in Richmond's recorded history

It's been cold.

Not just regular cold.  It's been pond-and-pipe freezing cold.  And records continue to fall.

...STARTED THE YEAR (JAN 1ST- 7TH) WITH THE COLDEST AVG TEMPERATURE  
ON RECORD, BY QUITE A LARGE MARGIN

This from the National Weather Service in Wakefield.

Here are the numbers: Our average temperature has been 17.8 degrees (if you average every hourly observation). This is WAY colder than the  21.1 degrees average for the previous coldest Jan. 1-7, which was in 1918.

Is it possible we are getting used to this?

Although it's historically cold, it's NOT EVEN CLOSE to the coldest week in Richmond's recorded history.

For the week of Feb. 9-15, 1899, the average temperature in Richmond was 11.4 degrees.  That's a full 6.4 degrees colder! 

As I write this, the warmup begins.  We're headed to the mid-to-upper 60s by Friday.

