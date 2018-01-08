First week of 2018 is coldest start to any year in Richmond's recorded history

It's been cold.

Not just regular cold. It's been pond-and-pipe freezing cold. And records continue to fall.

...STARTED THE YEAR (JAN 1ST- 7TH) WITH THE COLDEST AVG TEMPERATURE

ON RECORD, BY QUITE A LARGE MARGIN

This from the National Weather Service in Wakefield.

Here are the numbers: Our average temperature has been 17.8 degrees (if you average every hourly observation). This is WAY colder than the 21.1 degrees average for the previous coldest Jan. 1-7, which was in 1918.

Is it possible we are getting used to this?

20 degrees now feels like t-shirt weather. — RVA Coffee Stain (@RVACoffeeStain) January 8, 2018

Although it's historically cold, it's NOT EVEN CLOSE to the coldest week in Richmond's recorded history.

For the week of Feb. 9-15, 1899, the average temperature in Richmond was 11.4 degrees. That's a full 6.4 degrees colder!

As I write this, the warmup begins. We're headed to the mid-to-upper 60s by Friday.

