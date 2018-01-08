UK rail passengers face disruption in conductor dispute

(AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Commuters stand on a train waiting for their departure from Clapham Junction train station in London, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. Thousands of commuters face a week of mayhem from Monday as Southern, Greater Anglia and South Wester...

LONDON (AP) - Rail passengers in some parts of England are facing travel disruptions this week after workers at five train companies supported strikes over the role of conductors responsible for safety on board.

The long-running dispute involves members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union and the companies. Strikes are set for Monday, Wednesday and Friday on South Western Railway, Arriva Rail North, Merseyrail and Greater Anglia, while the strike on Southern is Monday.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling is being urged to convene a summit to resolve the dispute over plans to make train doors driver-operated only. Rail companies say this will be more efficient. Unions say this will hurt safety.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, says "It's a new year but it's the same old story for London's hard-pressed rail passengers."

