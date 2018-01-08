How you can declutter your closet and save money

If you're looking to clean out some of the clutter in your closet and save some money on clothes, maybe it's time for what's known as a capsule wardrobe.

The idea behind a capsule wardrobe is building a wardrobe around a few key classic pieces that won't go out of style and can be mixed and matched to get more out of them.

The first step is figuring out what you already own.

One idea is take everything out of your closet and sort into three piles.

Things you love and wear often The "maybe" pieces. The things you rarely OR never wear.

Put the "maybe" items back, but if you haven't worn them in 30 days, move them to the "no" pile. Those clothes can either be sold to a resale shop online or a nearby consignment store, or given away.

Once you've identified the classic pieces, it's time to make a list of what staples you still need.

Then figure out a budget for those pieces and time your purchases to save on them. That means spreading them out and hitting up clearance sales if you can.

If you aren't good at mixing and matching those pieces, an app such as Cladwell could help. It will send you expert outfit suggestions based on what's already in your closet.

