German nationalist lawmaker gets warning over racist tweet

BERLIN (AP) - A nationalist party has given one of its lawmakers a warning over a racist tweet on his account directed against former tennis star Boris Becker's son.

The dpa news agency reported that Alternative for Germany's leadership decided unanimously Monday to give Jens Maier a formal warning and called on him to exercise more care in choosing and supervising his staff. However, he does not risk expulsion.

Maier claims that the since-deleted tweet directed at Noah Becker was posted by a member of his staff, who has been disciplined. He says he regrets the "mishap."

A lawyer for Becker said last week that the 23-year-old had filed a criminal complaint against Maier.

Maier, a judge from the eastern state of Saxony, is regarded as being on his nationalist party's far-right wing.

