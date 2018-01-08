Water main break floods apartments

Water was in the hallways at the Fairmount House on Sunday. (Source: NBC12)

A water main break was the cause of water flooding apartments at the Fairmount House on Sunday on 21st Street.

One of the residents, Wayne Boatwright, says the break flooded two floors.

"They're telling us they're going to put us up for one night," he said. "It's got to be more than one night, it's got to be! Or we'll have to stay with family, ya know?"

The cold weather in the past week has led to numerous water main breaks throughout Central Virginia. Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing on Monday for the first time since Jan. 3, and will be in the 60s by the end of the week.

