Man arrested, charged in attempted armed robbery at Chesterfield business

The Chesterfield Police Department has arrested a man who they say attempted to rob the La Miguelena Store and robbed an individual on Jefferson Davis Highway on Sunday.

Police say a man entered the business and demanded money around 7:20 p.m. He was armed with a handgun and attempted to steal money from the business while a second suspect waited outside.

"When the suspect was unsuccessful in acquiring money from the store he walked behind the register looking for cash," the Chesterfield Police Department said Monday. "The suspect stole the purse belonging to the cashier, which contained a small amount of cash and other items. Both suspects fled the scene."

The initial investigation led police to arrest 20-year-old Luis Angel Granados-Ascencio, 20, of Chesterfield County. He's been charged with attempted robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and brandishing a firearm. He's currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

There's currently no information on the second suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12