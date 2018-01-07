RRHA helps displaced children get to school

Richmond Public Schools is working with the Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority to provide transportation for students who live in the Creighton Court area.

Some families were relocated due to heating issues in their homes.

Nine buildings in the community are without heat, stemming from an issue with leaking iron pipes, according to a Department of Housing and Urban Development representative. The aging system may require asbestos removal, so repairs are going to take longer than a quick-fix, according to officials.

RRHA is currently taking bids from qualified contractors to do the work. Bids are due Jan. 12, and the repairs are set to now be fixed within 10 days, instead of 30, as stated earlier in the week.

Multiple contractors will be working on the nine buildings to help speed up the process. When the work is completed, Richmond city officials will be conducting inspections to ensure all buildings are up to code.

In the meantime, Richmond school administrators will contact the families affected to work details on pick up times and routes.

