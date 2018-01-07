Family of three displaced after Richmond house fire

A family of three is displaced after a fire broke out at their South Richmond home.

The fire happened in the 2600 block of Lockhaven Boulevard on Sunday.

Fire officials say a maintenance man tried to unfreeze pipes by using a heating torch. The fire was found in the crawl space and extended up the right side of the home.

The house was condemned, according to Richmond fire.

The family displaced includes two boys and their mother, and the did not request assistance from the Red Cross.

There have been four other fires in South Richmond within the last week.

