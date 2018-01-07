Warmer air finally begins to push back into our region during the day on Monday and we should get above the freezing mark for the first time since last Wednesday. This push of warmer air back into our region will cause some precipitation to break out over western and northwestern Virginia sometime during the morning and it will linger into the afternoon.

The earlier arrival of the moisture in these areas will result in the potential for a light wintry mix or some light freezing rain. For that reason, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for tomorrow. The combination of cold ground temperatures and any precipitation would most certainly slicken up highways resulting in dangerous travel conditions. Please keep this in mind if you're venturing out to this part of the state on Monday into Monday night.

Here is what the radar may look like around Noon on Monday. Notice the peach colored areas well to the west and northwest of Richmond. This indicates where a light wintry mix or light freezing rain could be falling:

By the time the moisture gets into central Virginia by mid or late afternoon, temperatures should have warmed up enough such that we'll only see some light rain. I would not be surprised to see some ice pellets (sleet) mixing in with any light rain at the onset, but it should be primarily in the form of some light rain.

Here is what the radar may look like around 4pm:'

By 7pm, most, if not all that is falling over the area should be in the form of some light rain with temperatures above freezing.

Beyond tomorrow, the warm-up continues through the week with 60s looking more and more likely by the end of the week. A much needed January thaw is coming our way!