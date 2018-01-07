Police: Teenage boy accidentally shoots himself

Richmond police are investigating after they say a teenage boy accidentally shot himself.

It happened around 4 p.m. in the 5700 block of Westover Village Drive.

Officers say the incident is still being investigated, and no one has been charged.

The teen was rushed to the hospital and should be okay, according to police.

