Davenport leads No. 12 West Virginia women in 57-49 victory

MORGANTOWN, Va. (AP) - Naomi Davenport scored 23 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and No. 12 West Virginia beat Iowa State 57-49 on Sunday.
Along with Davenport's fourth double-double this season, Chania Ray added 13 points and eight rebounds and Teana Muldlrow had 14 boards to go with nine points. The Mountaineers (14-2, 2-2 Big-12) snapped a two-game losing streak.
Bridget Carleton scored 14 points for Iowa State (7-8, 1-3), which swept the Mountaineers last season before West Virginia went on to win the Big 12 Tournament.
West Virginia led by 15 with 7:42 left in the third period before the Cyclones got within a point with a 10-1 run early in the fourth quarter. The Mountaineers responded with five straight points and though they didn't have a field goal in the final five minutes, they made 10 of 14 free throws.
Neither team reached 30 percent shooting. West Virginia made 19 of 29 free throws to 11 of 18 for the Cyclones.
