Northeastern hits 14 3s, beats James Madison 80-67

BOSTON (AP) - Shawn Occeus made four 3-pointers and scored 18 points to help Northeastern beat James Madison 80-67 on Sunday.
Maxime Boursiquot added 13 points, Vasa Pusica 12 and Tomas Murphy 10 for Northeastern (10-6, 3-1 Colonial Athletic Association). Boursiquot, Pusica and Donnell Gresham Jr. each had three 3s as the Huskies made a season-high 14 of 30 from distance. Pusica contributed a career-high nine assists as Northeastern had 24 helpers on 29 field goals.
Darius Banks scored 16 points for James Madison (4-13, 0-4). Matt Lewis added 14, and Develle Phillips and Stuckey Mosley had 11 each.
The Dukes trailed by 21 points with 14:03 remaining in the game but went on a 15-5 spurt with seven points from Lewis and six by Antanee Pinkard. Then Pusica hit a 3 and Bolden Brace's first dunk of the season made it 69-53. The Huskies led by as least 12 the rest of the way.
