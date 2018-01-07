Gudmundsson scores 24, Davidson whips George Mason 86-59

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) - Jon Axel Gudmundsson hit four 3-pointers and scored 24 points and Davidson took control early for an 86-59 win over George Mason on Sunday.
Peyton Aldridge added 17 points for the Wildcats (8-8, 2-1 Atlantic-10) and KiShawn Pritchett and Kellan Grady had 15 points apiece.
Otis Livingston II led the Patriots (6-8, 1-2) with 20 points, making 4 of 5 from 3-point range.
Pritchett had the first five points of an early 10-0 spurt that gave Davidson the lead for good, 13-8. Grady had five in another 10-0 run that put the lead into double figures at 30-18. Gudmundsson then scored six in a third 10-0 run for a 45-24 lead before Livingston knocked down a 3 at the buzzer. The Wildcats shot 56 percent (18 of 32) and George Mason shot 42 (10 of 24) despite going 6 of 12 behind the arc.
Gudmundsson scored 15 points in the second half and Davidson shot 55 percent (17 of 31) for the easy win.
Davidson players had to Uber to the game after their bus broke down in the hotel parking lot.
