Volunteer rehab spends time helping people, pets

A volunteer rehab unit spent their time in the sub-freezing temperatures helping people and their pets.

The Metro Richmond Flying Squad aided the fire department with calls for 2.5 hours on Sunday. During that time, they took care of two people without a home, as well as two dogs, by providing socks, blankets, and water.

The rehab crew was also armed with a portable heater, lights, a decon station, a generator, seating, PPE tarps, coffee, hot chocolate urns, and snacks.

