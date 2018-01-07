Animal shelter waives adoption fees for dogs to make space for others

Good news for those who are looking to adopt a dog!

Richmond Animal Care and Control are waiving their adoption fees for dogs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. so they can make space for others in need.

Those who are looking to adopt can also foster first to make sure it's a good fit. If you have a dog, you can bring it with you to meet other dogs.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12