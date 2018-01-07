Flames break out at Hanover home

Flames broke out at a Hanover home overnight.

The fire happened in the 15400 block of Beaverdam School Road around 11:24 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials say the fire started in the chimney and extended into the wall and then into the attic.

The fire was marked under control at 12:29 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

HANOVER FIRE-EMS;15400 BLOCK OF BEAVERDAM SCHOOL RD;STRUCTURE FIRE MARKED UNDER CONTROL AT 12:29AM;NO INJURIES REPORTED. pic.twitter.com/piDA4k4rYk — Hanover Fire-EMS (@HanoverFireEMS1) January 7, 2018

