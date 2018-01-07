7 displaced in Richmond house fire, including 4 kids

Seven people are displaced after a fire broke out at their home in South Richmond.

The call came in around 10:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of Swanson Road. Crews say the family was cleaning out the wood stove and improperly disposed of the ashes.

Richmond fire says there were flames in the basement, as well as the first and second floors. The damage was substantial, according to fire officials. Crews were also dealing with frozen fire hydrants.

The seven people displaced include four girls and one boy, all ranging from ages 3 to 15. Two adults were also displaced. The Red Cross is helping the family.

They have a dog that is currently receiving care from animal control. The family also has two cats, but fire crews could not find them.

No one was injured.

The building inspector said the house was condemned.

Four other fires happened in South Richmond within the last week, according to fire officials.

Working Fire- 5700 block of Swanson Rd. Crews on scene with a dwelling fire. Interior attack in progress. Companies dealing with frozen hydrants. — Richmond Fire Dept (@RFDVA) January 7, 2018

Companies working on extinguishing fire in basement, 1st and 2nd floors. — Richmond Fire Dept (@RFDVA) January 7, 2018

The bulk of the fire on all floors has been knocked down. Crews checking for hot spots. — Richmond Fire Dept (@RFDVA) January 7, 2018

