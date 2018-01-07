Water service impacted to 115 homes due to water main break

Over 100 homes in Lakeside may have low water pressure due to a water main break, according to the Henrico County Department of Public Utilities.More >>
Two children are in the hospital with serious injuries after they were hit while sledding in Henrico.More >>
Fifteen homes had water shut off so crews could make repairs. Meantime, several front yards were flooded by the water gushing down the road.More >>
A woman faces multiple charges after police say she struck an officer with a vehicle's door on Jan. 4.More >>
Today, it's all about working on your core with planks, and these are exercises you can do right in your home.More >>
