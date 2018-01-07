Water service impacted to 115 homes due to water main break

Over 100 homes in Lakeside may have low water pressure due to a water main break, according to the Henrico County Department of Public Utilities.

The department says a broken water main is affecting 115 homes on Woodrow Terrace between Parkside and Dellrose avenues.

Crews will be providing bottled water to those affected, and the department is expecting the water service to be restored by 12 a.m.

The break is not affecting traffic in the area, according to officials, but Dominion Energy is on site securing a utility pole near the break.

Crews are also responding to a water main break on Kenneth Drive, near Hermitage Road. However, crews do not expect water service and traffic to be impacted.

