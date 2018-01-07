Record shattering cold Sunday morning

We shattered record low temperatures Sunday morning!

With clear skies, calm winds and snow on the ground temperatures were able to fall below zero all across central VA. The last time RIC was below zero was January 2000.

RIC dropped to -3° at 7am Sunday morning, easily breaking the old record of 10° set back in 2014 on this day. Sunday morning's temperature makes it the coldest start for any date at RIC since January 21, 1985!! (When it was -6°)

Here is a look at the COLDEST dates ever recorded at RIC since 1897:

(Thanks, Wakefield National Weather Service for the data)

Also to note, areas with no snow did not drop as low as areas with snow on the ground. For example, Dulles was -1°.

Temperatures at Wakefield dropped to -14°!! That crushed the old record of -8° set back in 1985. It will go down as one of the coldest mornings in decades. Keep in mind these are all actual air temperatures, not wind chill values with calm winds across the area.

Temperatures will not make it out of the 20's again Sunday afternoon. Little if any melting will occur again Sunday with temperatures below freezing, so please use extra caution on back roads and sidewalks where icy spots are still possible. Stay warm!

Monday temperatures finally make it above freezing! And look at how warm it will be by the end of the week...

